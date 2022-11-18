Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RWJ opened at $113.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $95.76 and a 1 year high of $128.71.

