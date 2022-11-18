Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK):

11/17/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $105.00.

11/1/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $104.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $116.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $107.00 to $120.00.

10/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $105.00.

10/11/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $103.00.

10/10/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $109.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

Get Merck & Co Inc alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.