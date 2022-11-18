iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 43,544 shares.The stock last traded at $112.85 and had previously closed at $114.29.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

