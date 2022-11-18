iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCZ opened at $55.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

