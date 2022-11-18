iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 221,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,125,239 shares.The stock last traded at $48.50 and had previously closed at $49.46.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

