iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $16,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after purchasing an additional 795,673 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,022,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $109.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

