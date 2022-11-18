J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.22 and last traded at $144.15. 6,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 797,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

