Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 250,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $337,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 66.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

