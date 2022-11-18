Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Health Catalyst, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Health Catalyst’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 197,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

