Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Up 7.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 783,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 238,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

