Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average is $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

