Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.55 and last traded at $164.93. Approximately 296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 453,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 228.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 71.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

