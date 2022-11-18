Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.55 and last traded at $164.93. Approximately 296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 453,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.