Joseph Todisco Purchases 20,000 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 20,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,085.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Todisco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorMedix alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Joseph Todisco acquired 4,700 shares of CorMedix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $18,424.00.

CorMedix Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $3.98 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $164.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About CorMedix

(Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.