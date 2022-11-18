JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,348,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 39.31% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $430,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after buying an additional 75,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 387,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,718,000 after buying an additional 121,219 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBUS opened at $70.74 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49.

