JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,289,575 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 98.53% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $452,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BBSC opened at $54.50 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55.

