JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 18,432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,840,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $493,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 139,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,236,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,143,000 after purchasing an additional 99,957 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 867,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

