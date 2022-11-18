JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 470,968 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.97% of Verisk Analytics worth $534,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

