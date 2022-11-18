JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 683,031 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.71% of WEC Energy Group worth $543,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

