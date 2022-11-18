JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 482,858 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $456,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $148.31 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

