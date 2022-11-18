JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $417.18 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,451,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.63% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $417,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

