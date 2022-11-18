JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $539.84 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $539,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.