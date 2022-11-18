JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,715,164 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $510,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,142,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 288,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:INDA opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

