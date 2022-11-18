JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,364,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,489,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.26% of Kimco Realty worth $521,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.01 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

