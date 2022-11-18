JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 701,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $475,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equifax Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $199.01 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

