JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 129,674 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $470,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJH opened at $248.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $289.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

