JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 256,661 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,098,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 256,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.37% of ITT worth $410,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $83.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.09.

ITT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

