JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,620,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236,308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of Canadian National Railway worth $519,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

CNI stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

