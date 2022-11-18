Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVCY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $226.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.