Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,323 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $78,692,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after purchasing an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 147.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Cowen upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

