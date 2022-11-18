Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 42.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.