Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,307 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,761,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,192,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 1.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,542,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 1.6 %

VST opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.