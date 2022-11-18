Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Garmin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

