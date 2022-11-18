Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $564,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,863.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,863.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $197,464.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,190.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock worth $16,110,285. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.