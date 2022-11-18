Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 625,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after buying an additional 167,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.69. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRS. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

