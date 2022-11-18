Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Activity
Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $47.90.
Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.
Community Trust Bancorp Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
