Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,985 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Vertex Energy worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,655,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,061,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,013,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
VTNR opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10.
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
