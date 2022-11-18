Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Global Water Resources worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRS. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

GWRS opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.58 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

