Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,367,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 386,115 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 746,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWMN opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $250.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWMN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.