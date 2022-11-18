Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 184,881 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 541,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 144,389 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

