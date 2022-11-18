Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,544 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after buying an additional 2,366,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,138,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,030,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,055,000 after buying an additional 647,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $16.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Melius started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.