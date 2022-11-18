Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Kimball International worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

