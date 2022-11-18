Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $879.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $34.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.