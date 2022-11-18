Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.94 Million in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Business First Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

