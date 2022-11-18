Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

SWK opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

