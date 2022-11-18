Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 409,817 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Berry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Berry by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $668.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,825,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,612,500 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

