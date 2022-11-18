Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,227 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Bank7 worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank7 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $236.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Bank7 had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

