Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,072 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 68.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Shares of AXON opened at $192.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $192.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

