Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 68,190 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Select Energy Services worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 884,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 451,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.19.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

