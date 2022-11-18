Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 344,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 494,674 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MRC Global

In other news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRC Global Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $993.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

