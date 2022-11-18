Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $107.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

